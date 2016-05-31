Land Rover > Discovery

Accessories

360 parking aid with front and rear sensors and visual display, Blind spot monitor and reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver condition monitor, Front camera system, Gesture tailgate, InControl Touch pro navigation, Lane departure warning system, Lane keep assist, Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Service interval indicator, Speed limiter, Surround camera system, Traffic sign recognition, Trip computer, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, 2 USB charging points in 3rd row, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, Meridian surround sound system with 16 speakers + subwoofer, radio/CD/DVD and voice recognition, Rear seat entertainment, Steering wheel mounted controls, USB/iPod connection, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights with follow me home lights, Black fender vents, Black grille, Black mirror caps, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Bright sill plates, Dark techno towing eye covers, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights, Electric front sunroof with fixed rear glass, electric sumblind and rear reading lights, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated washer jets, Heated windscreen, High beam assistant, Infra-red reflective glass windscreen, LED headlights with LED signature, Premium metallic paint, Privacy glass, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear electric windows, Signature Hi-line tail lights, 12V power point front, 16 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats with memory, 4 zone climate control, 60/40 Split fold rear seat/load through facility, Climate front and climate rear seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Door bins, Electric 3rd row seats, Electric adjustable steering column, Electric front headrests, Fascia storage compartment, Front armrest, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Front winged headrests, Heated steering wheel, Intellignet power seat folding, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Nimbus grey headlining, Premium carpet mats, Rear headrests, Refrigerated compartment in central console, Row 3 reading lights, Shopping hook, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Twin front cupholders, Upper glovebox, Windsor leather upholstery, Extended leather pack - Discovery, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS, Autonomous emergency braking, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Activity key, Anti theft alarm system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking, All terrain progress control, Electronic air suspension, Terrain Response 2 Auto, Cartography interior trim, Full size spare wheel