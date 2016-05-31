loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery

car description

Dual Climate Zones, Colour SatNav, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Keyless Entry, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Anti-Theft System, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, 7 Seater, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, Stability Control, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Front Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Self-levelling Suspension , Push Button Start, Electric Sunroof, Triple Sunroofs, CD Player, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2 Keys A superb example of the top of the range HSE model finished in Buckingham Blue metallic with Tundra Beige leather interior. All the usual HSE features plus the optional park timed heating for those frosty mornings. This car benefits from comprehensive service history with the most recent carried out at 74K miles in August.Look! Our price is fully inclusive and includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. NO ADMIN FEES or DOCUMENT FEES,VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403193
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    4
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
£17,975

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, Kent
United Kingdom

