Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:SDV6 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury
Leather, Almond premium, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, ATC air-conditioning, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Roof rails, 'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 5-spoke black alloy wheels, 7 seat Pack with Convenience Pack, Heated steering wheel, On-board television (front), Paint finish: metallic, Bright Pack, Park heating, Premium leather seats, Tow Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, 7 seat configuration, Anti-lock braking system
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017