Variant name:SDV6 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury

Leather, Almond premium, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, ATC air-conditioning, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Roof rails, 'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 5-spoke black alloy wheels, 7 seat Pack with Convenience Pack, Heated steering wheel, On-board television (front), Paint finish: metallic, Bright Pack, Park heating, Premium leather seats, Tow Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, 7 seat configuration, Anti-lock braking system

  • Ad ID
    400622
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OV14XBL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    28725 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Engine Size
    3
£34,950

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

