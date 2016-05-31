Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:SDV6 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury
Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, 'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 5-spoke black alloy wheels, Exterior Detection Pack, Paint finish: solid, Dual-tone steering wheel, Park heating with remote control, Premium leather seats, Rear axle locking differential, Tow Pack, Full size spare wheel, 20'' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear screen Entertainment System, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Digital TV receiver, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box
192 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 3GD
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017