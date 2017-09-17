loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery

£6,995
car description

Land Rover Discovery Landmark TDiesel5 5 Dr 2.5 Auto 7 Seater, Full Service History, One Owner from New and Only 67,000 Miles with 18'' Alloys, Air Con, Full Leather Interior, Parking Sensors, Electric Sunroof/Windows/Mirrors & Side Steps. Ideal Family 4x4

4 Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Brake Assist, Quick-Clear Screen, Twin Air Bags, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Twin Sunroofs, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio Cassette, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329076
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
Eastbourne Road
East Sussex
United Kingdom

