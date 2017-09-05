loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Discovery TD6 HSE

£56,850
Specification MAKE Land Rover Discovery MODEL Discovery TD6 HSE COLOUR Corris Grey YEAR 2017/17 MILEAGE 2300 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this All New Model Discovery TD6 HSE. Finished in Corris Grey with Nimbus Interior. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof, Electronic Air Suspension, Stop/Start Function, 10" Touchscreen with Navigation System, Hill Descent Control, Heated Windscreen, Electrically Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights with LED Signature, Auto High Beam Assist, 20" Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Powered Third Row Seats, Electrically Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Premium Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Two Zone Climate Control, Natural Shadow Oak Veneer, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Rear-View Camera, Traffic Sign Recognition, Power Tailgate, Meridian Sound System with 10 Speakers, Bluetooth Connectivity. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 360 Degree Camera, Privacy Glass, Heated Steering Wheel. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 299

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

