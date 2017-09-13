Land Rover Discovery Discovery Si6 HSE ( New Model ).

car description

Specification MAKE Land Rover Discovery MODEL Discovery Si6 HSE ( New Model ). COLOUR Aintree Green with Tan Interior YEAR 2017/17 MILEAGE 4700 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptionally Rare Petrol Land Rover Discovery Si6 HSE. Finished in Aintree Green with Tan Hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrically Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, DAB Radio, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Glass Sunroof, Surround Camera System, Power Tailgate, Electrically Operated 3rd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto High Beam Assist, Touchscreen Navigation System inc Touch Pro. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Rear Seat Entertainment System, Meridian Surround Sound System, 21" Satin Dark Grey Alloy Wheels, Dynamic Pack 2, Privacy Glass, Drive Pro Pack, Capability Plus Pack, Black Contrast Roof, Intelligent Seat Fold, 2nd Row Charging Points, Rubber Mats, Full Height Dog Gaurd, Mudflaps x4. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 2995 STANDARD POWER (BHP)