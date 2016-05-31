LAND ROVER DISCOVERY Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Montalcino Red, Leather, Ebony full, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Electronic air suspension, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 16-way electric front seats, Ambience lighting, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Black Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory mirrors, Powered inner tailgate, Premium leather multi-function steering wheel, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, Rear parking aid, Reverse traffic detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Leather steering wheel, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Roof rails - Black, 7 seat configuration, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast stitching, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 10 inch touchscreen, Electrically reclining rear seats, Keyless entry, LED headlights with signature DRL, LED tail lamps, Voice control, 'Ebony' premium headlining, Park Distance Control - front, Rear axle open differential, Twin-speed transfer box, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8-speed automatic transmission, Audible seatbelt warning, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Power adjustable steering column, Powered third row seats, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Electronic centre differential, Rollover deployment of restraints, Single 12V auxiliary charging point (third row), Upper secondary glove box. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 63,840
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017