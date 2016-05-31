LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE Auto

Accessories

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this 2010 (60) Land Rover Discovery 4 TDV6 HSE presented in Stornoway Grey metallic with full Black leather upholstery. This Discovery 4 has been very well looked after, the bodywork and interior are all in excellent condition. It has also been very well maintained with full service history.There is an excellent spec to this Discovery being the HSE model, the spec includes - Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full Black leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated outer middle row seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go.All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.