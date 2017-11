LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 GS 7 SEATER FULL SERVICE HISTORY 2013

car description

ANDROVER DISCOVERY GS SDV6 3.0 DIESEL AUTO, 138,000 MILES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, TIMING BELT REPLACED BY LANDROVER, 7 SEATER, DEEP METALLIC GREEN WITH CONTRAST CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, VERY CLEAN EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT, WELL SPEC'D CAR, POWER STEERING, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS,, Parking Aid - Rear, Climate Control - Automatic, Digital Radio (DAB), Message Centre, 19in 7-Spoke Alloy Wheel - 255/55 AT/V Rated Tyres - Style A with Locking Wheel Nuts, Land Rover Audio System, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, Auxiliary Input, 4.2 TFT Colour Display (80 Watts), USB Single and Sclorr Control iPOD Connectivity, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Windscreen Heated, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke. 7 seats, Green, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, HEATED CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR CD PLAYER, AUX AND BLUETOOTH, MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, TRIP COMPUTER, CLIMATE CONTROL TOW PACK, ALLOY WHEELS, MOT APRIL 2018, READY TO DRIVE AWAY, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, P.X WELCOME, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, WE ARE LOCATED IN BRAINTREE TOWN, JUST OFF THE A120 10 MINUTES FROM STANSTED AIRPORT AND THE M11 MOTORWAY PLEASE QUOTE REF 8, GBP 16,750