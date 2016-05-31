loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 4

Map

car description

Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury

Accessories

'Say What You See' voice control, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium Leather Pack, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 7 Seat Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power-assisted steering, Convenience Pack, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Perimetric protection (alarm), Steering wheel audio system controls, USB double and touchscreen iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Black alloy wheels, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hybrid television system, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416560
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Registration no.
    VX13HFZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    32587 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2013
  • Doors
    5
£35,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

