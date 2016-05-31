Land Rover Discovery 4

car description

19'' Alloy Wheels, 7 Seats, Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Park Distance Control, 4x4 Two Owners From New. Low Mileage With A Full Land Rover Service History. Last Serviced In May This Year At 49634 Miles. Fantastic Specification Which Includes, 19'' Alloy Wheels, 7 Seats, Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Speaker Upgrade, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Front And Rear Heated Screens, Park Distance Control, Removeable Tow Bar, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 7 seats, Santorini Black Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open Monday 09.00-19.00, Tuesday To Saturday 09.00-17.30 & Sundays 10.00-16.00.