Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE Luxury 3.0 SDV6

Ebony Hide Piano Black Veneers Multi Function Steering Wheel Voice Command Cruise Control Electric Heated Memory Seats Radio CD with USB & Ipod Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Sound Navigation Bluetooth Telephone Rear Entertainment 7 Seats 3 Sunroofs Rear Heated Seats Rear Privacy Glass Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 20″ Alloy Wheels Full Land Rover Service History

  • Ad ID
    403670
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    40500 mi
£32,995

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

