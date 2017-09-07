loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 4dr Auto

£82,391
car description

Type: Used Year: 1995 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 275 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Aruba Gold

Accessories

Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Meridian Sound System, 22? Alloys, 1 Owner, Full Size Spare Wheel, Contrast Roof, Fr & Rr Comfort Air Conditioning, InControl Protect?, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Ambient Lighting, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Push Button Start, Front Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera, Television, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312741
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    4
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    275 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

