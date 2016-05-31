LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 - 3.0 SDV6 Turbo Diesel XS 6 Speed Auto 7-Seater Sat Nav Bluetooth DAB F

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,PAS,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Global' closing of front/rear windows,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door mirrors,Body colour rear applique panel,Body coloured wheel arches,Elec heated + adjust door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heated windscreen + washer jets,Oberon finish door handles,Power foldback door mirrors,Roof rails,Tailgate wash/wipe,Titan finish two bar grille,3rd cupholder in row 1,Accessory socket in rear,Auto climate control,Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Split fold rear seat (65/35),Third row map lights,Bright pack - Discovery,Hi ICE pack - Discovery,ABS + EBD + EBA,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Electric steering column lock,Engine immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote locking,Volumetric anti theft alarm,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension/variable ride height,Terrain Response,Noble plate finish,Metallic Siberian Silver, Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System and AUX/USB/iPod Connection, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Traction Control, Adjustable Terrain and Ride Height, Front and Side Airbags, Switchable Passenger Airbag, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 7x Three Point Seat Belts, 7x Headrests, Armrests, Split Folding Rear Seats, Luggage Cover, Auto Headlights with High Beam Assist, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 19in Land Rover Alloys, Remote Land Rover Alarm, Just 2 Owners, Only 81,000 Miles, Full Service History, Vehicle Previously Supplied By Us, Costs Over 45,000 New, Can Achieve Over 34 MPG. Not Subject to T Charge. Better value than GS, SE or HSE. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Servic