loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SD VS XS 2013

Map

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Pleased To Offer This Lovely Land Lover Discovery 4 X6, Finished In Metallic Black With Black Leather Interior This Vehicle Comes Complete With Full Service History, Spec Includes: Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Lights, Hands Free Bluetooth, Air Suspension, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Lights And Wipers, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio, Keyless Start, Harman Kardon Sound System, Electric Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shift, Electric Windows, 19 Inch Wheels, Towbar, Please Call Our Sales Team For More Information, Indoor Showroom Available, Viewings Are By Appointment Only, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409310
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    4
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 3.0 SD VS XS
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,993

UNIT 1 , ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT, , , , , The data displayed above details the usual specification of the most recent model of this vehicle. It is not the exact data for the actual vehicle being offered for sale and may vary
Hoddesdon, EN11 0AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!