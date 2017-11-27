LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SD VS XS 2013

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Pleased To Offer This Lovely Land Lover Discovery 4 X6, Finished In Metallic Black With Black Leather Interior This Vehicle Comes Complete With Full Service History, Spec Includes: Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Lights, Hands Free Bluetooth, Air Suspension, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Lights And Wipers, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio, Keyless Start, Harman Kardon Sound System, Electric Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shift, Electric Windows, 19 Inch Wheels, Towbar, Please Call Our Sales Team For More Information, Indoor Showroom Available, Viewings Are By Appointment Only, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE