LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3 TDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue

7 Seats,Adjustable Seats,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Phone Prep,CD Multichanger,CD Player,Central Locking,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Driver Airbag,Electric Adjustable Seats,Electric Heated Door Mirrors,Electric Memory Seats,Electric Mirrors,Electric Seats,Electric Sunroof,Electric Windows,Electronic Stability Programme,Folding Rear Seats,Front Electric Windows,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,Harmon Kardon,Heated Seats,ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor,Leather Seats,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Multiple Airbags,Panoramic Glass Roof,Park Distance Control,Passenger Airbag,Power Assisted Steering,Radio/CD,Rear Parking Sensors,Satellite Navigation,Service History,Traction Control

  • Ad ID
    414884
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
