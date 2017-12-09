LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 GS,Automatic,7 Seater 2009

Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7TD V6 Automatic GS,7 Seater,Cliamte,Park Sensors;Standard Fit;4 Corner Air Suspension with Terrain Response;Automatic Climate Control;Rear Park Distance Control;Exterior Upgrade;Central Door Locking (Remote);In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD);Spare Wheel (Steel);Seating Capacity (Seven Seats);Climate Control;Mirrors External (Electric/Heated);Alloy Wheels (17in);Alarm;Seat Lumbar Support (Driver);Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach);Seat Height Adjustment (Driver);Electric Windows (Front/Rear);Speakers (Six);Immobiliser;Anti-Lock Brakes;Power-Assisted Steering;Computer;Electronic Stability Programme;Traction Control System;Upholstery Cloth;Air Bag Driver;Air Bag Passenger;Titanium Family Pack;Parking Aid (Rear);Chassis (Adjustable);Electronic Brake Force Distribution;Trip Computer;Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front and Rear Curtain);Windscreen Wiper;;Technical Data;Engine type6-Cylinder;Valves per cylindern/a;Engine power142kw/190bhp;Engine size2720cc;Top speed112mph;Drive type4 wheel drive permanent;Transmission6-Speed, Automatic transmission;Fuel typeDiesel;Body typeStationwagon;No. of seats7;Wheelbase2885mm;Acceleration (0-60 mph)11.0s;Length4848mm;Width2190mm;Height1891mm
London Road, Thrupp,, Stroud, Gloucestershire, GL5 2BA
Oct 31, 2017