LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 5 SEATS Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3 TDV6 5 SEATS Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 95590 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: BLACK
Cloth Upholstery Alcantara Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front & Rear Electric Windows CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Pollen Filter Solid Paint
Walkers of Worksop
Worksop, S802QA, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017