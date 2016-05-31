car description

24 MONTHS WARRANTY FREE, Colour SatNav, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Zones, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Electric Seats, 7 Seater, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Harman Kardon, Radio, Stereo, Quick-Clear Screen, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history THIS IS A ONE OWNER 2007 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 SE 2.7 TDV6 7 SEATER IN SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC WITH FULL BLACK HEATED LEATHER.FULL SERVICE HISTORY SERVICED AT 6K,13K,19K,26K,31K,36K,42K AND 52K.THIS ONE OWNER LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 SE IS IN ACCEPTIONAL CONDITION AND BOASTS FANTASTIC SPECIFICATION THAT INCLUDES SAT/NAV,HEATED SEATS,FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST,PRIVACY GLASS,AIR-CONDITIONING,SIDE STEPS,DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,BLUETOOTH,ALLOYS,COOL BOX,HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS,HEATED FRONT SCREEN AND SEVEN SEATS.THIS BEAUTIFUL AND WELL LOOKED AFTER VEHICLE WITH EXTENDED 24 MONTHS PARTS/LABOUR PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY MAKING THIS THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE A PERFECT FUN FAMILY MOTORING FOR YOUR ££££;TEL BEXHILL MOTORING CENTRE 01424 733777 FOR A CHAT;MORE CARS FOR SALES IN HAILSHAM MOTORING CENTRE 01323 449900 OR BEXHILL MOTORING CENTRE 01424 733777, VISIT www.bexhillmotoringcentre.com TO VIEW FULL PICTURES