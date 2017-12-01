loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr 2006

PRICE INCLUDES FULL SERVICE and NATIONWIDE WARRANTY % BUY NOW PAY LATER % NO DEPOSIT % FINANCE AVAILABLE %, Upgrades - Lower Console Chiller Box, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Rear Air Conditioning, Premium ICE System, Adaptive Front Headlights, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Personal Telephone Integration System, Next MOT due 18/10/2018, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Cruise Control, Full Leather Interior, Electric Memory Front Seats, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Heated Seats Front, Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Alarm, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Convenience Pack 2, 3x3 point rear seat belts. 7 seats, Grey, MORE CARS AVAILABLE AT WWW.MJMCARSALES.CO.UK DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED,, GBP 7,950

  • Ad ID
    413019
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/12/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    114000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr
£7,950

PARKHEAD GARAGE, NEW COUNDON, BISHOP AUCKLAND
DL14 8QE
United Kingdom

