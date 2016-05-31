LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88134 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Galway Green
Alloy Wheels 19", 1 Owner, 7 Seats, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Roof Rails, Almond/Nutmeg Leather, Full Leather, Foot Well Lighting, Full Size Spare Wheel, DAB Radio, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Sensors
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017