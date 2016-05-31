loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88134 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Galway Green

Accessories

Alloy Wheels 19", 1 Owner, 7 Seats, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Roof Rails, Almond/Nutmeg Leather, Full Leather, Foot Well Lighting, Full Size Spare Wheel, DAB Radio, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Sensors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402721
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    88134 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,291

Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!