LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

7 seater sat nav reverse camera 2 keys full land rover service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Blue, Here we have a stunning top of the range model that has had a full 2015 upgrade .finished in Bali Blue metallic with Black full leather trim . heated electric memory seats air conditioning throughout cruise control panoramic roof with tilt and slide sun roof multi function steering wheel with phone prep .full colour screen sat nav .surround sound stereo and CD changer . keyless entry and much more just had full service and all new tyres rear spoiler the list goes on looks like new both inside and out immaculate, We are open 7 days Part exchange welcome Telephone 01924 480000 or 07866 487107 ask for john, p/x welcome