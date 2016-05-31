loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 78859 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Satellite Navigation., Full Leather Heated Seats., 19" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth., 7 Seats, DVD Player, Front & Rear Parking Sensors., USB Connectivity., Dual Zone Climate Control., Automatic Lights., Automatic Wipers., Central Locking., Cruise Control., Anti-Lock Brake System., Electronic Stability Programme., Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Front & Side Airbags., Front Fog Lights., ISOFIX., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., Multifunction Wheel., Power Steering., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    78859 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,061

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118SE, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!