LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53362 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Nara Bronze
Service History, 7 seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Full Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Drive Select, 19" Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Push Button Start, Alarm, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Keyless Go, Metallic Paint, Driver Information, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Leather steering wheel, Luggage Cover, Rear Wash Wipe, Rev Counter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic gearbox, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Driver and Passenger Airbags and Side Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Rear Child Locks, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leicester
Leicester, LE35BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017