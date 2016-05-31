loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto Automatic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70606 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

[Exterior]'Global' closing of front/rear windows, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour rear applique panel, Body coloured wheel arches, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Oberon finish door handles, Tailgate wash/wipe, Titan finish two bar grille[Interior]Accessory socket in rear, Auto climate control, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Cup holders, Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Isofix, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Split fold rear seat (65/35), Third row map lights[DriverConvenience]Bluetooth telephone connectivity, PAS, Push button starter, Rear park distance control, Trip computer[Safety]ABS + EBD + EBA, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Front and rear head airbags, Hill descent control, Seatbelt warning[Security]Electric steering column lock, Engine immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote locking, Volumetric anti theft alarm

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70606 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£14,999

Central Car Clearance
Tipton, DY47BX, West Midlands
United Kingdom

