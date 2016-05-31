LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 Autobiography 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Autobiography 4dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33329 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth mobile phone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Rear camera wash, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, InControl protect, Radio/CD, USB connection, Driver pro pack 26 - Range Rover,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony and Ivory interior, coming with some fantastic equipment including an electrically deployable tow bar.
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017