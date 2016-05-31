loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 Autobiography 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Autobiography 4dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33329 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth mobile phone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Rear camera wash, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, InControl protect, Radio/CD, USB connection, Driver pro pack 26 - Range Rover,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony and Ivory interior, coming with some fantastic equipment including an electrically deployable tow bar.

  • Ad ID
    401510
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33329 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
