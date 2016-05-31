loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 Td6 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 Td6 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6215 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Electric front windows, ABS, Electronic air suspension, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, PAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Auto dimming door mirrors, Steering wheel mounted controls, Chrome door handles...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402985
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6215 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£63,844

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

