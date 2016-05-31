LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TD6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TD6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Front camera system,Gesture tailgate,InControl Touch pro navigation,Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Speed limiter,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,2 USB charging points in 3rd row,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,InControl app,InControl protect,Steering wheel mounted controls,USB/iPod connection,Automatic dimming door mirrors,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp levelling,Automatic headlights with follow me home lights,Body colour door handles,Bright sill plates,Door mirror memory,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated washer jets,Heated windscreen,High beam assistant,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear electric windows,Signature Hi-line tail lights,16 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats with memory,60/40 Split folding rear seat/load through facility,Door bins,Electric 3rd row seats,Electric adjustable steering column,Electric front headrests,Fascia storage compartment,Front armrest,Front passenger seat isofix location point,Interior mood lighting,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Loadspace cover,Rear headrests,Row 3 reading lights,Shopping hook,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Twin front cupholders,Upper glovebox,Windsor leather upholstery,3x3 point rear seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Autonomous emergency braking,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear airbags,Side airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Electronic air suspension
Lookers Land Rover Glasgow South
G537RA
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017