LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TD6 HSE 4X4 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TD6 HSE 4X4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red

Red, Panoramic roof, Black pack, Lane departure assist, 21'' Alloy wheels, Meridian audio, Reversing camera, Privacy glass, 7 seats, Firenze Red paintwork with a Black leather interior complemented with a Wood interior trim, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Keyless start/entry, Heated rear seats, Parking sensors, DAB digital radio, Cruise control, Incontrol Apps, 4 Corner air suspension, Hill descent control, Terrain response, Heated windscreen, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Bluetooth connectivity, Electric steering column, Automatic dual zone climate, Rain sensors, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, Warranty until April 2020, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 54,990

  • Ad ID
    413378
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£54,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

