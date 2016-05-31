loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TD V6 XS 4X4 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TD V6 XS 4X4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110136 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, Here we have a stunning Land Rover Discovery 4, Full Service History, 12 Months MOT, 6 Months RAC Warranty., Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Metallic Paint, Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Tow Pack, Rear Seat Entertainment System RSE, 1 owner, Full service history, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Audio System - Digital Radio, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, All our vehicles come with a 50 point RAC inspection report., 13,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    406033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    110136 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£13,990

Main Road Motor Company
Worcester, WR26LS, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

