2017 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Supercharged Si6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover with 4547miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.