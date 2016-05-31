LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18795 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey
1 Owner, Full Service History, Heated Steering Wheel, Black Pack, Visiion Assist Pack, Alloy Wheels 20", ''Inclusive Of Service Package", Full Leather, Privacy Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Push Button Start, Electric Windows, Electric Wing Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Front Windscreen, DAB Radio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel
Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017