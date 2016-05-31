loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18795 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

1 Owner, Full Service History, Heated Steering Wheel, Black Pack, Visiion Assist Pack, Alloy Wheels 20", ''Inclusive Of Service Package", Full Leather, Privacy Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Push Button Start, Electric Windows, Electric Wing Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Front Windscreen, DAB Radio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402728
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18795 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£35,381

Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!