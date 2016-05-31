loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 Sdv6 Se Tech 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 Se Tech 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38023 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Air Conditioning, Metallic Paint, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen& USB, Front and rear electric windows, Roll stability control, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Trip computer, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors...

  • Ad ID
    411226
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38023 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£32,444

Farnell Land Rover Bradford
Bradford, BD21FA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

