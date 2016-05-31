LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27119 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Rear Entertainment Package, Satellite Navigation, Side Steps, Rear Parking Camera, Sun Roof, Heated Front Seats, Electric Drivers Seat with Memory, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Mudflaps, Full Leather, Power Fold Mirrors, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Climate Control, Central Locking, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Roof Rails
Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017