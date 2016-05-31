loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27119 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Rear Entertainment Package, Satellite Navigation, Side Steps, Rear Parking Camera, Sun Roof, Heated Front Seats, Electric Drivers Seat with Memory, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Mudflaps, Full Leather, Power Fold Mirrors, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Climate Control, Central Locking, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Roof Rails

  • Ad ID
    402730
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27119 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£40,571

Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

