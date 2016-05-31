loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32097 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Land Rover InControl apps, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, HDD Premium navigation + TMC, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, Meridian audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/825W amp + 17 speakers, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB/iPod connection, Bright pack - Discovery, Extended leather pack - Discovery, Exterior upgrade pack - Discovery Landmark, Windsor leather pack - Discovery,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony Leather interior. Fitted with some fantastic equipment including Rear seat entertainment the Discovery is one of best 7 seat vehicles available.

  • Ad ID
    413395
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32097 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£42,000

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

