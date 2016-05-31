LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31858 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Satellite Navigation, Rear Entertainment Package, Side Steps, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Alloy Wheels 20", Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, 7 Seats, DAB Radio, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Wipers, Paint - Metallic, Electric Seats, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Rear Windows, Front Heated Seats, Full Leather, 1 Owner, Full Service History, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Heated Front Windscreen, Power Fold Mirrors
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017