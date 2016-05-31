LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50748 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Elec Heated + Adjust Door Mirrors, Electronic Traction Control, Engine Immobiliser, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Loadspace Cover, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Net, PAS, Rear Park Distance Control, Remote Locking, Tailgate Wash/wipe, Trip Computer, Volumetric Anti Theft Alarm, Body Colour Rear Applique Panel, Body Colour Bumpers, Body Colour Tailgate Handle, Front And Rear Electric Windows, Seatbelt Warning, Electronic Air Suspension/variable Ride Height, 'Global' Closing Of Front/rear Windows, Third Row Map Lights, Push Button Starter, Hill Descent Control, Power Foldback Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Driver's Electric Lumbar Adjustment, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Interior Mood Lighting, Heated Seats Front And Rear, Electric Steering Column Lock, Accessory Socket In Rear, CBC - (Cornering Brake Control), Cup Holders, Split Fold Rear Seat (65/35), Rear View Camera, Front And Rear Head Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Isofix, Electronic Parking Brake, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Park Distance Control, Hill Start Assist, Parking Heater, ABS + EBD + EBA, Electric Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Front Sunroof And Fixed Rear Glass, Bright Pack - Discovery, Complex 35/30/35 2nd Row Seat, Premium Navigation Including Voice And TMC With Touch Screen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Diesel Particulate Filter, Active Roll Mitigation, Body Coloured Wheel Arches, Heated Windscreen + Washer Jets, DAB Digital Radio, Terrain Response, Roll Stability Control, Oberon Finish Door Handles, Electric Driver And Passenger's Adjustment Including Recline, Cushion Height And Tilt (8/8 Way), Titan Finish Two Bar Grille, Gradient Acceleration Control, Driver And Front Passenger Leather Armrests, Metallic Paint, Roof Rails, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Body Colour Door Mirrors, Body Colour Door Handles, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Straight Grain Walnut Trim, Non Smokers Pack - Discovery, 19" 7 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Meridian Audio System With Radio/single Cd Player/MP3/380W Amp + 11 Speakers,
Lindacre Ipswich Ltd
Ipswich, IP15LJ, Suffolk
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017