LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Graphite 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Graphite 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9784 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Leather Trim, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, 1 Owner, 7 Seats, Air Bags, Alloy Wheels 19", Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Auxiliary Power Socket, CD Player, Cup Holders, DAB Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Heated Mirrors, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Full Service History, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Low Mileage, Metallic Paint, Power Fold Mirrors, Rear Parking Camera, Spare Wheel, Terrain Response, Trip Computer, Xenon Headlamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414956
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9784 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£40,137

Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX
United Kingdom

