LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 111 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: WHITE

Bluetooth telephone connection, InControl secure, Dynamic response, Front parking aid with visual display, Low traction launch, Rear park distance control, Speed sensitive power steering, Traffic sign recognition, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket, InControl connect Pack - Range Rover Sport,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Range Rover SPORT is finished in Yulong Whinte with an Ebony interior.

  • Ad ID
    403041
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    111 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£72,000

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

