loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31768 Engine Size: Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Finished in Corris Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Contrast roof - Black, HDD Navigation System, Privacy glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Stormer' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Electrically deployable tow bar, Fixed panoramic roof, Reduced section spare wheel, 20'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Bluetooth audio streaming, InControl Remote, Keyless entry

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405186
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31768 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£45,490

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!