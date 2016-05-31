LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31768 Engine Size: Ext Color: Corris Grey
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Finished in Corris Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Contrast roof - Black, HDD Navigation System, Privacy glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Stormer' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Electrically deployable tow bar, Fixed panoramic roof, Reduced section spare wheel, 20'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Bluetooth audio streaming, InControl Remote, Keyless entry
