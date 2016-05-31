LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XS Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47056 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Privacy glass, Roof rails, 19'' 10 spoke Alloy Wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Hi-line audio system, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Convenience Pack, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Steering wheel audio system controls, USB double and touchscreen iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), 7 Seat Pack, Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Roof rails - Black, Terrain Response system
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017