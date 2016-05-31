loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51506 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE

Bi-xenon headlights, Roof rails, 19'' 7 spoke Alloy Wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Hi-line audio system, Tow Pack, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Rear park distance sensors, 'Brunel' front grille, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Land Rover sound system: 80W, Misfuel protection device, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    413835
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51506 mi
  • Doors
    5
£28,989

Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

