LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39850 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Cloth, Ebony, Front fog lamps, Privacy glass, 19'' 10-spoke alloy wheels, Bright Pack, Puddle lights - front and rear, 'Brunel' front grille, 19'' alloy wheels, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Push-button start

  • Ad ID
    404197
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39850 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
