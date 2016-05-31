LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9737 Engine Size: Ext Color: Waitomo Grey
Land Rover Discovery Finished in Waitomo Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Windsor' seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway, 7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, HDD Navigation System, Meridian audio system (380W), Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electronic air suspension, Front fog lamps, Heated rear seats, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, 8-speed automatic transmission, Keyless entry, Daytime running lights, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated seats
Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017