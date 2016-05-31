LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29507 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
7 seat configuration, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Roof rails, 8-speed automatic transmission, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Bright Pack, Extended Leather Pack, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (825W), Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Digital TV receiver, Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Perforated leather steering wheel, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017