LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19182 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Santorini Black, Leather, Ivory, Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Rear screen Entertainment System, 20'' 5-spoke black alloy wheels, Driver seat memory, Mudflaps, Side steps, Rear air-con & roof controls, 'Grand Black' veneer, Park heating, Premium leather seats, 20'' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Wood/leather steering wheel, 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Digital TV receiver, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box. 7 seats, 39,945

  • Ad ID
    410231
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19182 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£39,945

Land Rover Conwy
LL319PL
United Kingdom

