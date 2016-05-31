loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50127 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE

'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 5-spoke black alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Dual-tone steering wheel, Park heating, Premium leather seats, Tow Pack, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, 8-speed automatic transmission, Digital TV receiver, 20'' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear screen Entertainment System, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    402642
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50127 mi
  • Doors
    5
£35,989

Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

