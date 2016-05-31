LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34551 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GOLD
Cruise control, HDD Navigation System, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, 'Grand Ivory' veneer, 20'' 5-spoke black alloy wheels, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Paint finish: metallic, Premium leather seats, 'Say What You See' voice control, 7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Roof rails, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB double and touchscreen iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hybrid television system, Interior mood lighting, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Dual-tone steering wheel, Extended Leather Pack, Park heating, Twin-speed low range transfer box, Premium carpet mats
Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017