loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43442 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), 'Grand Black' veneer, 19'' 10-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Hi-line audio system, Park heating, Premium leather seats, Full size spare wheel, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps, Power adjustable steering column, 7 Seat Pack, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Variant: Discovery SDV6 (high power) HSE, Loadspace cover, Tow Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Convenience Pack, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 11 speakers, Heated rear seats, Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Perimetric protection (alarm), Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Roof rails, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Centre differential with lock, Full length curtain airbags, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410295
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    3
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43442 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£33,881

Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!